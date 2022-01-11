VideoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $33.60 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $33.60 million and approximately $224,441.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,052,899 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

