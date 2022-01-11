ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.11. ViewRay shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 9,078 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRAY. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $855.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 141.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 1,043,183 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 82.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,924,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 872,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,439,000 after buying an additional 812,749 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at $4,920,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

