Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59,405 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.8% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $155,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $212.95. 170,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,745,495. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.53. The company has a market cap of $410.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.29.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

