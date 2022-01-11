Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VLTA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.92.

VLTA opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

