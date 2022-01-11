Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.85

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 2993093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -297.67, a PEG ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 31.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after buying an additional 234,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vonage by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after buying an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

