Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.85

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 2993093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -297.67, a PEG ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.
In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,301,522 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $26,915,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,590 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vonage by 31.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 12,588,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,843 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 10,070,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,339,000 after buying an additional 234,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vonage by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after buying an additional 200,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 24,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
