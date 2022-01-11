VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%.
Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,772. The company has a market capitalization of $226.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. VOXX International has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $27.78.
In other news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $884,655 in the last 90 days. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
VOXX International Company Profile
Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
