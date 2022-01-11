VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. VOXX International had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,772. The company has a market capitalization of $226.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. VOXX International has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $27.78.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $884,655 in the last 90 days. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 12.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

