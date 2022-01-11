Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post $31.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the lowest is $30.39 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $6.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 380.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $41.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $34.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of VYGR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.