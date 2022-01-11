Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.45 Million

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post $31.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the lowest is $30.39 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $6.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 380.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $41.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $34.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of VYGR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.