Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post $31.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the lowest is $30.39 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $6.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 380.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year sales of $40.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $41.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $34.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million.
Shares of VYGR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,055. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.19.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
