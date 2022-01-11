VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $69.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. boosted their price target on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of VSEC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.49. 15,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $730.81 million, a P/E ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.67. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.15 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VSE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

