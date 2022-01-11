Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,966,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 165,085 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,194.8% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 63,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,235 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 27,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 211,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.