Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of WD stock opened at $148.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.63. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.52 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.