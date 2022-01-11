Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,157 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.73. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $401.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

