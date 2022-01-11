Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 611 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $57,038,616.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.