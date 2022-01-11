Warburg Research Reiterates “€81.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($88.64) target price on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stabilus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.67 ($75.76).

Shares of STM opened at €65.45 ($74.38) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.87. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €55.40 ($62.95) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($82.44). The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

