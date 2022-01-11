Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WRTBY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Pareto Securities upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DNB Markets upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

WRTBY opened at $2.74 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

