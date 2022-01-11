Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.96

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.96 and last traded at $60.30, with a volume of 59992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

WASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 974,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,626,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,401,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 748,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,426,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,840,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

