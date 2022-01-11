Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.06% of Waste Management worth $4,411,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM opened at $159.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day moving average of $155.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

