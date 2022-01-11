WBI Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIPX. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIPX stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $21.49.

