WBI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PTLC opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55.

