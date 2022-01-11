WBI Investments Inc. Invests $2.32 Million in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,879 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after acquiring an additional 309,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 176,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after acquiring an additional 36,271 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,992 shares of company stock worth $6,065,195. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

