WBI Investments Inc. Invests $8.20 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.4% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $215.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $204.83 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

