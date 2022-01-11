WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000. Ross Stores accounts for 0.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $56,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $101.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.94 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.