WBI Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF)

WBI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 936,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,773 shares during the quarter. WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of WBI Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.57% of WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF worth $27,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11. WBI BullBear Value 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

