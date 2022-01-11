WD-40 (WDFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on January 31st

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.78 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

WD-40 has increased its dividend by 31.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $253.07 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.44 and its 200 day moving average is $237.32. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 30.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

