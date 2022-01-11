We Are One Seven LLC Buys 3,483 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 441,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 260,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 67,627 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 127,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after buying an additional 145,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 357,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after buying an additional 88,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market cap of $568.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

