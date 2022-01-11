We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $118.13 and a 1 year high of $153.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.