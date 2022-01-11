We Are One Seven LLC Invests $256,000 in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter.

QLD stock opened at $81.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $51.20 and a 52-week high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

