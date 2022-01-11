We Are One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 139.8% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 185,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 108,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 26.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter worth $7,349,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

FVRR stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average of $177.50. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.83 and a 12-month high of $336.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FVRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.60.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

