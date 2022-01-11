We Are One Seven LLC Takes $360,000 Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,940,000 after buying an additional 2,165,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,182,000 after buying an additional 1,243,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3,949.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,208,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,106,000 after buying an additional 1,178,788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,105,000 after buying an additional 1,039,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,079,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $40.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

