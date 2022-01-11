Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Webster Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 242,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

WBS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.66. 9,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,476. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

