Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saul Centers (BFS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) recently:

1/10/2022 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

11/15/2021 – Saul Centers had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE BFS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. Saul Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.68%.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Saul Centers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,431,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 8.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 103.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 66,632 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

