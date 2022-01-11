Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Shares Down 3.6%

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.03 and last traded at $64.27. 410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 46,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.66.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $57.75.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael T. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Weis Markets by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weis Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Weis Markets by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 126,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Weis Markets Company Profile (NYSE:WMK)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

