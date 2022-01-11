Wells Fargo & Company to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.48.

Shares of WFC opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $56.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $227.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,189 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $1,328,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,280,000 after buying an additional 182,342 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.0% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 965,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,737,000 after buying an additional 205,126 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

