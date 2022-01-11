Westchester Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,045 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 2.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 1,812,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 86.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.57.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.46. 127,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,588,980. The firm has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

