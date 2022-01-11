Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 23,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,198,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $18,058,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter worth about $14,498,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

