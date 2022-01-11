William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Aspira Women’s Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09).

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 78.11% and a negative net margin of 449.23%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of AWH stock opened at $1.48 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 48.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 73,806 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the second quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

