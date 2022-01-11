William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lindsay in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Lindsay’s FY2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LNN has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $139.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.44. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter worth about $19,532,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $5,697,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Lindsay by 9.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,332,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 255,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

