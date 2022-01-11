WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to post $496.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $513.60 million and the lowest is $487.79 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $437.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $490.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.66 million.

WSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $38.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,717. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

