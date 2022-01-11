Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Hits $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00081693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.10 or 0.07480960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,907.31 or 0.99998886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00067876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

