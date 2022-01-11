WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.23.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.41 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In related news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

