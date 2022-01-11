Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,027.30 ($68.24).

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($78.73) to GBX 4,960 ($67.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($70.59) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 6,450 ($87.55) to GBX 5,800 ($78.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered Wizz Air to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.80) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,561 ($61.91), for a total transaction of £456,100 ($619,112.26).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 4,735 ($64.27) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -11.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,387.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,705.04. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 3,600 ($48.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,595 ($75.95).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.