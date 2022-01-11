Woodcoin (LOG) Price Tops $0.0589 on Major Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $473,030.40 and $98,483.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,659.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.20 or 0.07565056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00307595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.61 or 0.00864088 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00069204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.00445877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.19 or 0.00255968 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

