Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $143.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.63.
WWD stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.