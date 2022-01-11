Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $143.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.63.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.55.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.