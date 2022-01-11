Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $59.18 on Friday. Worldline has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

