Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Short Interest Down 18.3% in December

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

WH opened at $86.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

