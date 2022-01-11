X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.88

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and traded as low as $38.00. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $38.08, with a volume of 6,955,015 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASHR. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 509.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,445,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,650 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2,304.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,046,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 323.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 403,570 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 38.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 172,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 14.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period.

