Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $72.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.88.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2,866.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,779,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Xcel Energy by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

