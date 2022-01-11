Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,717 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 3,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,561,000 after purchasing an additional 911,457 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,369,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Playtika by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after acquiring an additional 391,216 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTK. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 25.53.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, insider Robert Antokol purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

