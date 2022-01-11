Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

