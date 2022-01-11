Xponance Inc. Sells 142 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 19.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 593,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP stock opened at $164.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day moving average is $175.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.