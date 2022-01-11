XTRABYTES Market Cap Hits $179,419.13 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $179,419.13 and approximately $16.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00169894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00059199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.42 or 0.00207110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00038800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00081609 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000608 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

